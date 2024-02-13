$22M Dallas Verdict Awarded | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The law firms of Reed Smith and West & Associates secured a jury verdict exceeding $22 million for the former chief executive officer of a large Dallas-based real estate company. The plaintiff, Daniel Moos, sued for breach of contract and a declaratory judgment against Pillar Income Asset Management Inc., a company founded by a real estate baron, the late Gene Phillips. The eight-day trial took place in the Dallas County 160th District Court, Judge Aiesha Redmond presiding.

