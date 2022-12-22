$2.1M Settlement: Doctor to Withdraw From Medicaid Program O...

News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania-based cardiovascular doctor with offices in western New York will pay the Empire State $2.1 million as a result of a settlement for illegal Medicaid billing practices, Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. An investigation into vein treatments Dr. David DiMarco performed found that he submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid without sufficient documentation, James' office said in a statement announcing the settlement.

Government

December 22, 2022, 11:51 AM