$210M Verdict: Dallas Jury Slaps India-Based Consulting Comp...

India-based Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and its New York-based affiliate were hit with a $210 million jury verdict in Dallas federal court for misappropriate of life insurance administration trade secrets. Representing the plaintiff in a seven-day trial before U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr that concluded Nov. 17 were two law firms—Sumner Schick and Baker Botts. Lead attorney, according to the federal docket, was Justin Victor Sumner of Sumner Schick in Dallas. The defendants were represented by the Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner firm of Wash., D.C. and the Henry Oddo Austin & Fletcher firm in Dallas. Anand K. Sharma of Finnegan was listed as lead attorney. The case is styled Computer Sciences Corp. v. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

November 22, 2023, 9:07 AM

