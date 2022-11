News From Law.com

A September 2019 construction site accident was the subject of a personal injury lawsuit that has resulted in a settlement of $21 million for a man who lost his right leg below the knee.Plaintiff Michael Braun, 53, was severely injured when a large commercial concrete truck run by Thomas Concrete of Georgia Inc. crushed his leg, causing sustained injuries and an ultimate amputation.

Construction & Engineering

November 16, 2022, 4:09 PM