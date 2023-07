News From Law.com

Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter acknowledged he "erred" in earlier court proceedings, and therefore overturned a $20 million jury verdict in favor of Palm Beach trash-business tycoon Anthony Lomangino and Southern Waste Systems LLC., now known as LGL Systems. The judge declared Waste Management Inc. of FL doesn't have to pay what the jury granted. Tuter released his final order on Waste Management's motion to set aside the verdict.

July 28, 2023, 12:21 PM

