$20M and Still Going: Is Partner Pay a Bubble? | Law.com Rad...

Big Law's most successful lawyers continue to take home bigger and bigger paychecks. But as their firms continue to make tectonic compensation shifts, does partner pay have nowhere to go but up? It's conceivable pay increases could slow down or temporarily reverse, say law firm leaders, recruiters and other industry observers, but they mostly agree that the going price for star lawyers is not some kind of bubble. It will keep rising as law firm profits soar and as law firms diversify their practices to hedge against any downturns.

July 11, 2024, 5:00 AM