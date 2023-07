News From Law.com

Plaintiff attorneys have secured a $2.05 million settlement agreement for their client in a Georgia car crash case after two jurors were accused of misconduct following a trial in which they awarded a $1.2 million verdict. The settlement, reached July 21, came after a five-day trial that ended June 9 in Cherokee County State Court and the plaintiff attorneys planned to file a motion for a new trial after allegations of juror misconduct surfaced.

Georgia

July 31, 2023, 4:07 PM

nature of claim: /