$20 Billion in Damages: FTX Bankruptcy Estate and MDL Resolv...

News From Law.com

After a six-month battle, attorneys from the FTX bankruptcy estate and the FTX multidistrict litigation are now working together. Adam Moskowitz, the managing partner at the Moskowitz Law Firm in Coconut Grove, Florida, is co-lead counsel with David Boies, the chair of Boies Schiller Flexner in New York, in the FTX multidistrict litigation. In an interview, Moskowitz attributed the full credit for the breakthrough to John J. Ray III, who took over the reins at FTX as its CEO following its collapse.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2024, 3:05 PM