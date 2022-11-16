$2 Million Hammocks HOA Scandal Places Scrutiny on How South...

News From Law.com

The arrests of the leaders of South Florida's largest homeowners association has placed a national spotlight on the way the region's communities are managed and operated. Present and former board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association were arrested and taken into custody today in Miami-Dade County after they were accused of stealing funds from the organization, State Attorney Katherine Rundle announced today at a press conference.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 16, 2022, 11:19 AM