$1M Settlement: Lawyer Says Harris County Is More Favorable ...

A Houston-area Massage Envy paid $1 million, the maximum insurance policy limit, to two women who sued for sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by a male massage therapist during their appointments. Blizzard Greenberg attorneys represented the women, identified as T.G and M.D., in the lawsuit filed in Harris County against a Massage Envy franchise in Conroe. Today, 152nd District Judge Robert Schaffer entered an order granting nonsuit with prejudice for all claims against the franchisee and the accused masseuse, according to court records.

October 19, 2023, 5:42 PM

