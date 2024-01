News From Law.com

Three Black attorneys working in the Office of the Attorney General have agreed to a $1.05 million settlement in their suit claiming they were paid less and denied advancement based on their race. The settlement, which comes after nearly seven years of litigation, makes the plaintiffs' point about inequity in the agency, but doesn't fully compensate them for their losses, Linda Niedweske, their attorney, said.

January 25, 2024, 2:42 PM

