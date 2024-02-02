$1M Miami Settlement Follows $135k Offer | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A trio of Miami attorneys convinced an insurance company to settle seven months before a scheduled jury trial. Their client was given the maximum policy limit of $1 million. Greg Ward, Jany Martinez-Ward and Michael Lotto of the Ward Law Group were the plaintiff's attorneys. Defense counsel was Robert R. Coulombe Jr. The complaint in Alvarez Fuentes and Maria Elana Cerras Quintan v. Florida Fence Corp. and Daiber Millian alleged Millian worked for the fence company and used a company vehicle in March 2021.

February 02, 2024, 5:03 PM

