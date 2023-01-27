$1M in Attorney Fees Awarded in South Florida Case After Ins...

News From Law.com

South Florida lawyers took a $100,000 settlement snub from an insurance company, and turned it into a seven-figure payout for their client. The litigation unfolded after Progressive Insurance Co. failed to settle a claim by a Coral Gables woman injured in a 2017 rollover car crash caused by what she alleged in court records was a driver under the influence of heroin. Attorneys for plaintiff Elizabeth Winkeljohn said her injuries were extensive and required multiple surgeries.

January 27, 2023, 2:48 PM