News From Law.com

After a three-year legal battle, a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of local real estate tycoon Javier Cervera, president of Cervera Real Estate Ventures, in a contract dispute over the sale of his family home, which he built. The court found against New York hedge fund guru Mark Brodsky, a former attorney and buyer who allegedly reneged on a South Florida residential real estate deal.

Real Estate

April 19, 2024, 2:35 PM

nature of claim: /