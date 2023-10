News From Law.com

A family whose child was killed in a 2018 school bus crash and another whose child was severely injured have reached a $19.5 million settlement with the Paramus School District in New Jersey. The settlement provides $7 million to the family of Miranda Vargas, a 10-year-old girl killed when she was ejected from the bus, and $12.5 million to Asher Majeed, who survived the crash but was left with a metal plate implanted in his head.

