A $2 million settlement in an Atlantic County, New Jersey, suit claiming a church choir director molested a minor is being called a harbinger of broader institutional liability for sexual abuse under the state's recently revised Charitable Immunity Act. The settlement was reached after Superior Court Judge Michael Winkelstein ruled that the church and its parent organization were vicariously liable for the abuse of the young church member under a 2019 amendment to the act.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 05, 2023, 3:33 PM