$18.5M Broward Verdict: Attorneys Share Litigation Strategy ...

After a week-long jury trial, a Broward County jury determined that a Florida construction worker is entitled to $18,563,000 in damages from a 2019 fall through a hole at a Dania Beach job site. A team of Coral Gables attorneys paved the way for the successful outcome for the plaintiff and his wife, and the litigators are sharing their thoughts on how they did it. The plaintiff, Rodolfo Dominguez and his co-plaintiff wife Sara Garcia, were represented by Gabriel A. Garay of Garay Law and Jorge L. Fors Jr. of FORS | Attorneys at Law. Attorney Philip D. Parrish, of Philip D. Parrish PA in Miami, provided trial support for the plaintiffs.

August 30, 2023, 3:46 PM

