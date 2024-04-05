$17 Million Waterbury Verdict Survives Motion to Set Aside |...

News From Law.com

The city of Danbury is on the hook for a $17 million verdict in a case that alleged it issued building permits despite shoddy paperwork and without inspecting the property, leading to dangerous structural issues. The lawsuit, filed in 2010, alleged Rizzo Corporation, not a party in this case, contracted with plaintiff John Girolametti Jr. in 2007 "to provide construction, professional engineering, and architectural services for the construction of a building at the property, known as the 'Party Depot Building,'" the court's decision denying the defendant's motion to set aside the verdict said.

Connecticut

April 05, 2024, 3:23 PM

nature of claim: /