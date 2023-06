News From Law.com

In the past year and a half, the Macon Judicial Circuit has made a dent in its pandemic-imposed criminal case backlog thanks in part to federal funding awarded by the Judicial Council of Georgia and Administrative Office of the Courts under the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act. From hiring more staff to modernizing courtroom technology, the circuit has leveraged the grant funds four times, securing an additional $400,943 this month.

Georgia

June 07, 2023, 1:24 PM

