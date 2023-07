News From Law.com

Two South Florida law firms had a hand in getting the State of Vermont to part with $16.5 million, in what attorneys say could be the largest settlement in Vermont history. The Attorney General of Vermont announced Wednesday it had reached an agreement to settle all pending and potential lawsuits against the state, related to the Jay Peak EB-5 Projects, which conned foreign victims seeking status via the federal Immigrant Investor Program.

