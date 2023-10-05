$15M—and Counting: Lawyers Set Demands After Deaths in Ful...

News From Law.com

They're speaking up—and out—for those who no longer can.After at least 10 inmates died at the Fulton County Jail in the past 10 months, civil rights litigators Mawuili Mel Davis and Harold W. Spence of Davis Bozeman Johnson Law are advocating on behalf of six detainees in particular—five of which now dead."We're alleging that there were certain constitutional violations," Spence told the Daily Report. "The moving force behind those constitutional violations was some policy, practice or custom of the governmental entity, [be it] the sheriff or the county."Now the lions of justice are opening up to the Daily Report about their client load, demanded damages and legal strategy.

Georgia

October 05, 2023, 3:06 PM

nature of claim: /