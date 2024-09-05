$1,575 Daily Interest Is Being Added in This Landmark Miami ...

News From Law.com

Two years after a Miami-Dade jury awarded a Washington state woman more than $10.2 million in her lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Lines, a Florida judge submitted a final judgment order for more than $12 million, including more than $2 million in prejudgment interest. The defense's delay tactics may have cost the client in the end. In December 2018, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by employee Freddie Angara on a Carnival cruise ship, as outlined in "Doe v. Carnival, doing business as Carnival Cruise Line." Jane Doe is represented by Philip Dixon Parrish of Philip D. Parrish P.A. in Miami and Daniel Warren Courtney of the Law Offices of Daniel W. Courtney.

September 05, 2024, 5:25 PM