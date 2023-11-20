$1.56B Roundup Verdict Was Fourth Against Bayer But First Fo...

News From Law.com

A Dallas plaintiffs' firm formed by two ex-Baker McKenzie partners specializing in patent and commercial litigation won Friday's $1.56 billion Roundup verdict in Missouri. Jay Utley and Bart Rankin, of Forrest Weldon Law Group, represented three plaintiffs with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in their first Roundup trial. The jury awarded $61.1 million in compensatory damages and $1.5 billion in punitive damages. The trial followed three other big Roundup verdicts of $1.25 million, $175 million and $332 million.

