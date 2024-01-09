$14M Severance Eases Activision Blizzard Legal Chiefs Exit |...

News From Law.com

A $14.2 million golden parachute awaits Activision Blizzard chief legal officer Grant Dixton when he steps aside at the end of March, in the wake of the video game maker's $69 billion sale to Microsoft. Dixton has been legal chief since June 2021. In addition to helping negotiate and complete the Microsoft deal, Dixton managed the legal fallout from allegations that the company had failed to confront years of sexual assaults and discriminatory treatment against women.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 09, 2024, 6:11 AM

