$148M Damages Verdict Adds to Giulianis Financial Woes Ahead...

A criminal trial awaits Rudy Giuliani in Georgia. He is an alleged unnamed co-conspirator in a federal indictment against Donald Trump. And now he's been ordered to pay a sum he surely cannot afford. The $148 million verdict in a defamation case brought by two former Georgia election workers marks a new low point for the man once lauded as "America's mayor," whose advocacy of Donald Trump's false election claims has led to criminal charges and hefty legal bills.

District of Columbia

December 18, 2023, 11:28 AM

