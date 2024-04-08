$14.4 Million Jury Verdict: Silver Golub & Teitell Secures V...

News From Law.com

Silver, Golub & Teitell attorneys secured a $14.4 million award in a medical malpractice lawsuit, which alleged an imaging table collapsed under the plaintiff, injuring him and leading to multiple surgeries. On Friday, a Waterbury jury awarded the plaintiffs, James Griswold and his wife Diana Griswold, $9 million. James Griswold was awarded $3 million in economic damages and $4 million for pain and suffering, and Diana Griswold was awarded $2 million for loss of consortium. In addition, the court will add $5.4 million in prejudgment interest.

Connecticut

April 08, 2024, 5:30 PM

