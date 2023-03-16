$1.4 Million Hartford Verdict: Attorney Secures Result in Sl...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut jury awarded plaintiffs in a slip and fall case $1.4 million. Neither of the plaintiffs, a father and daughter, were able to testify during the contentious trial, due to the death of the father and the severe mental illness of the daughter. Sabrina Copp of McCoy & McCoy represented the plaintiffs, Richard Hope and Deborah Oliver. According to the complaint, the plaintiffs were walking in front of Liberty Bank in Willimantic, Connecticut, when they fell due to a "dangerous and defective condition." Hope was paralyzed from the neck down, and Oliver injured her knee.

