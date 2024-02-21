$13M Verdict: Hartford Lawyer Secures Win for Forklift Accid...

News From Law.com

Hartford attorney Frank McCoy Jr. of McCoy & McCoy secured a $13 million verdict for his client after an accident that caused the plaintiff to be ejected from a forklift, and suffer further injuries when the machine ran over her left leg. The lawsuit against The Raymond Corp., filed in July 2019 in the Southern District of Illinois Federal Court, had a bumpy start, McCoy said. The federal court agreed with the defendants that part of the expert testimony of Dr. John Meyer was inadmissible.

