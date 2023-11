News From Law.com

A proposed $13 million settlement that received preliminary approval would award up to $4.5 million in fees to Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman for its work on a putative class action alleging GoodRx Holdings Inc. improperly shared users' data with social media platforms. Federal Judge Beth Bloom, in United States District Court for the Southern District in Miami, is presiding over the case.

November 03, 2023, 5:06 PM

