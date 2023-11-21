$1.3M in Attorney Fees: Norton Rose Fulbright Secures Win fo...

News From Law.com

A Norton Rose Fulbright team obtained approval of an arbitration award stemming from a dispute between Baylor University and a plaintiff that claimed a licensing agreement was wrongfully terminated. Collin County 380th District Judge Ben Smith entered final judgment on an arbitration award issued over the summer. The arbitration panel awarded Norton Rose attorneys Mark Oakes, Mark B. Wilson, Mike Stimson and Todd Batson $1,328,414 in legal fees and costs.

