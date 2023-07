News From Law.com

Attorneys at Hayber, McKenna & Dinsmore secured a $1.3 judgment against Chip's Family Restaurant, a local chain, in a class action alleging servers were not paid minimum wage when performing non-service work. Filed in 2017, this case was the beginning of many class actions filed against Connecticut restaurants for violating Connecticut Regulation Section 31-62-E4.

July 13, 2023, 4:22 PM

