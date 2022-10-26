$13.5 Million From Opioid Settlement Arrives in Connecticut ...

News From Law.com

The second payment from the $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson has arrived in Connecticut. Attorney General Tong, a key player in the multistate lawsuits against the opioid industry, announced the $13.5 million payment in New London. The first payment, $11.1 million, was sent to Connecticut in July. Connecticut will receive around $300 million over the next 18 years, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Connecticut

October 26, 2022, 2:58 PM