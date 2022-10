News From Law.com

In a slip and fall case, a settlement of $130,000 was secured for the plaintiff by attorney Alexander Sarris of Arch Law Group, LLP. Susan Clark-Levin, the plaintiff, filed a lawsuit against 237 Hamilton I after she walked out of the warehouse and "slipped and fell on thick, slippery, untreated ice covering the parking area," according to the complaint.

Connecticut

October 05, 2022, 2:47 PM