News From Law.com

A suburban Philadelphia high school's insurer has agreed to pay $12 million to the mother of a 17-year-old student athlete who died from a sickle cell crisis during football practice. The plaintiff claimed the school's athletic and medical staff failed to respond to what had been an easily treatable health incident. And according to her attorneys, the settlement was about more than one wrongful death.

Education

December 12, 2023, 12:53 PM

nature of claim: /