$1.2M Personal Injury Win Hinged on Well-Prepared Clients, P...

Thomas Sacchetta knew a trial in a suburban Philadelphia county would come down to the quality of testimony from plaintiffs Glen and Joan Heydt. And for Sacchetta, a partner at Sacchetta & Baldino, his emphasis on client preparation paid off: the Delaware County jury returned a $1.2 million verdict award. He believed the jury found the Heydts' testimony to be both compelling and factually consistent. "The believability and the credibility is probably the most crucial thing" when trying a case in a county that is seen as less plaintiff-friendly, he said.

Pennsylvania

January 17, 2023, 1:04 PM