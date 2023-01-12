$12M Jury Verdict Overturned Due to Attorney Trial Blunders,...

News From Law.com

A Florida appellate court overturned an eight-figure jury verdict. The Third District Court of Appeal reached that ruling after determining the Miami-Dade Circuit Court erred in entering summary judgment on liability in favor of plaintiff, whose attorneys also made multiple errors during the damages trial that invalidated the jury verdict. And for Jack R. Reiter and Jordan S. Kosches—shareholders at GrayRobinson in Miami who represent defendants Martex Corp. and Maintenance Authority Professional Services, Inc.—the appellate court ruling, is good news for their clients.

Construction & Engineering

January 12, 2023, 1:20 PM