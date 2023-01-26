$1.2M in Attorney Fees: Mayer Browns Client Waited 10 Years ...

News From Law.com

The City of Houston was slapped with an attorney fees bill of $1,213,000 for dragging its feet on a Texas Public Information Act request for a decade. The judgment, made public last week, is the result of a public information request filed in 2004 by death row inmate Larry Edgar Estrada through his attorneys at the Mayer Brown firm. When city did not respond to the request, a mandamus action was filed; 10 years of motion practice later, a trial court ordered the city to produce certain documents. What followed was a bench trial, Estrada and Mayer Brown v. City of Houston, resulting in a finding that the firm was entitled to fees and a jury trial was then set to determine the amount.

Government

January 26, 2023, 8:55 AM