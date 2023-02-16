$1.2M Fulton Jury Verdict: Attorney Secures Result Using Def...

News From Law.com

A Fulton County, Georgia, jury has awarded a $1.2 million verdict to a motorist left with a permanent traumatic brain injury following a collision with a commercial truck. Now the truck driver and the company who employed him are on the hook for the punitive damages, with liability apportioned at 70% and 30%, respectively. Plaintiff counsel credits the check in the win column to her ability to overcome defense hurdles including a spotlight on existing health complications and similar injuries sustained by the plaintiff in prior collisions.

February 16, 2023, 1:29 PM