A man left with incontinence and partial paralysis in the legs after spinal surgery received a $1.25 million settlement in his Essex County medical malpractice suit on Aug. 2. Orlando Figueroa was 61 years old when he first saw neurosurgeon Antonios Mammis at University Hospital in Newark in April 2017, according to plaintiff's lawyer, James P. Kimball of Seigel Law in Ridgewood.

August 30, 2024, 2:34 PM