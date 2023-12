News From Law.com

New York personal injury attorney Ben Rubinowitz said he's relieved that a six-week "marathon" jury trial resulted in a $120 million medical malpractice award for his client in Westchester County. The partner at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf said it's the largest such award in that downstate county.

Health Care

December 04, 2023, 4:11 PM

nature of claim: /