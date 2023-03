News From Law.com

Robert I. Reardon Jr., Kelly E. Reardon and Joseph M. Barnes of The Reardon Law Firm secured a $12 million settlement with Connecticut in a child abuse case that alleged the negligence of the Department of Children and Families when placing the child in an unsuitable foster home. The case was filed in 2020. But Robert Reardon said an investigative report in 2016 documented the abuse and neglect of the child, who was in state custody as a baby.

Government

March 23, 2023, 4:47 PM

nature of claim: /