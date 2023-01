News From Law.com

RCN Telecom Services has agreed to an $11.5 million settlement of a New Jersey class action suit claiming it engaged in deceptive billing practices. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Kay Walcott-Henderson gave final approval on January 26 to terms allowing RCN's broadband customers to receive a refund of up to 80% of the alleged overcharges, to a maximum payout of $159.

January 31, 2023