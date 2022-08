News From Law.com

A trio of Southern litigators say they've set a Georgia dental medical malpractice reord after securing a $10 million jury verdict for a Henry County woman permanently injured during a root canal procedure. The eight-figure verdict left defense lawyers "very surprised by the amount," but plaintiff counsel credit the victory to their ability to tell a simple story with impactful testimony and evidence.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 2:53 PM