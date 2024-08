News From Law.com

A jury returned a verdict of $100 million Tuesday in Palm Beach County court against a doctor whose actions attorneys described as notorious. And for one South Florida lawyer, it's the most significant verdicts—and one of the region's highest of the year. South Florida law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen secured the monumental verdict against Dr. Berto Lopez, a former OB-GYN from Palm Beach County, whose medical license was revoked in February 2021.

Florida

August 28, 2024, 4:42 PM