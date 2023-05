News From Law.com

The Texas Office of Attorney General secured $100,000 in attorney fees as part of an agreed settlement of $1.4 million in an environmental enforcement action against a Port Arthur refinery. The attorney general staff, working on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, had a lawsuit pending in Travis County 200th District Court against TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc.

May 03, 2023, 2:56 PM

