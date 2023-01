News From Law.com

A federal judge has confirmed a $28 million settlement in VC MACON GA LLC v. Virginia College LLC, a breach of contract dispute over collegiate lease and rental agreements dating back to 2018. Now a pair of Georgia and Minnesota law firms stand to recoup more than $10 million in attorney fees and out-of-pocket expenses for their representation of a Georgia state senator appointed to serve as receiver for the defendants' receivership estate in the case.

Georgia

January 06, 2023, 3:55 PM