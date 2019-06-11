News
UK Firms' Seoul Offices Safe as Britain Signs Trade Deal With Korea
Four U.K. firms in Seoul would have had to temporarily close their offices if Britain left the European Union without a separate free trade agreement with Korea.
U.K. law firms will be able to keep their Seoul offices if the U.K. leaves the European Union, as Britain and South Korea agreed to a post-Brexit free trade agreement.
