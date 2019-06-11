POWERED BY LAW.COM
UK Firms' Seoul Offices Safe as Britain Signs Trade Deal With Korea

Four U.K. firms in Seoul would have had to temporarily close their offices if Britain left the European Union without a separate free trade agreement with Korea.

Downtown Seoul, South Korea.

U.K. law firms will be able to keep their Seoul offices if the U.K. leaves the European Union, as Britain and South Korea agreed to a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

John Kang, The Asian Lawyer

John Kang, The Asian Lawyer

John Kang covers the business of law in Asia and Australia. He is based in Hong Kong. Email him at jkang@alm.com. On Twitter @johnhjkang.

