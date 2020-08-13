Broward Putative Class Action Alleges Travel Company Switched Refund Policy Amid COVID-19

Judge Rules Against Trump Administration's Bid to Withhold Ukraine Emails in New York Times Suit
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
Recommended Stories
Johnson & Wales University Puts 25-Acre North Miami Campus on Market
The university in late June said it's closing the North Miami location where it offers culinary and other hospitality degrees.
Here's When You Can Expect Federal Jury Trials to Return to South Florida
South Florida federal litigators and their clients can expect delays.
California Court Kicks Out Coronavirus Case Against Cruise Line
Princess Cruise Lines, a subsidiary of Carnival, was one of the first cruise lines to garner worldwide attention regarding its handling of the coronavirus after a number of passengers aboard the Grand Princess tested positive.
