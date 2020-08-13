 
Broward Putative Class Action Alleges Travel Company Switched Refund Policy Amid COVID-19

"I don’t think large corporations should be able to disadvantage and take advantage of retail consumers," plaintiffs counsel said.

Calendar with day crossed out next to a stamp that says "cancelled." Canceled Caribbean trips have sparked a putative class action lawsuit. Photo: Shutterstock.com.

A putative class action lawsuit that alleges a Caribbean ferry trip company “foisted its financial hardship on its own customers” by refusing to issue refunds for trips canceled because of COVID-19 has docked in Broward Circuit Court.

Raychel Lean

Raychel Lean reports on South Florida litigation for the Daily Business Review. Send an email to [email protected], or follow her on Twitter via @raychellean.

Law Firms Mentioned

Recommended Stories

California Court Kicks Out Coronavirus Case Against Cruise Line

Spencer Aronfeld |

Princess Cruise Lines, a subsidiary of Carnival, was one of the first cruise lines to garner worldwide attention regarding its handling of the coronavirus after a number of passengers aboard the Grand Princess tested positive.

