Broward County Courthouse at 201 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. Courtesy photo.

All four Broward courthouses are closing their doors to the public for two weeks starting Monday in efforts to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are a handful of exceptions to the March 16 closure.

Jurors already serving on particular criminal cases and those with advance permission from Chief Circuit Judge Jack Tuter or the presiding judge will continue, while the west building of the main central courthouse will handle domestic violence injunctions on the second floor.

Due-process hearings deemed essential will go ahead, and courthouse staff should go to work as normal.

Broward’s satellite courthouses in Deerfield Beach, Plantation and Hollywood will be closed until further notice.

