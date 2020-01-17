 
News

Squire Patton Reorganizes Latin America Practice

Six Miami attorneys are on an executive committee steering Latin America operations.

Squire Patton Boggs sign

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Alejandro Peña Prieto as head of the law firm’s Latin America practice, based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Amy Guthrie

Amy Guthrie

Amy Guthrie is Law.com International's Latin America correspondent, based in Mexico City. She covers legal and business issues, including law firms, in-house counsel, and regulatory matters across Latin America. She can be reached at aguthrie@alm.com

